Council signs pledge to develop Smart City partnership

LEADING global information and communications technology solution provider Huawei has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Milton Keynes Council to design and build innovative information and communication technology concepts for smart cities.

Innovation in the use of technology to address city challenges and meet the needs of citizens is rapidly increasing.

Not only computers are connected to the internet but increasingly lights, parking places, waste bins, buildings, energy grids, traffic lights and every other object we can imagine are also being connected.

Discussions are set to take place on developing a strategic relationship to design and build the technology to keep pace with the developments.

Milton Keynes Council leader Pete Marland said: “We believe that innovative technologies are key to addressing the various city challenges that we face and help us better serve our citizens.

“Milton Keynes has the ambition to develop the core assets of our city into an overarching concept as a smart city, including a well-developed eco-system of companies and citizen engagement that supports this ambition.”

Last year Milton Keynes was named one of the UK’s top smart cities in Huawei UK Smart City Index, conducted by Navigant Consulting.

It was one of the first UK cities to make a strong commitment to develop and promote smart city technology.

It is now establishing itself as a primary location to trial and test new city technologies and is attracting investment from innovators looking to exploit this emerging market.

Huawei UK chief executive Gordon Luo said: “Cities may have different priorities but the ultimate goal is the same: to improve local quality of life.

"We are pleased to have signed this MoU with Milton Keynes Council, which will see both parties collaboratively develop smart city solutions that leverage Huawei’s global expertise in smart city deployments. ”

23-07-2017