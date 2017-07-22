Brewery consortium buys pub/restaurant

THE Fox & Hounds pub and restaurant in Whittlebury near Towcester has new owners.

The recently refurbished business has been purchased by a team connected to local independent craft brewer Silverstone Real Ale.

The pub sold for above the asking price following several offers from a range of different buyers over a short marketing period. It was sold with accommodation which has the potential to be developed into letting rooms.

Christie & Co business agent Josh Sullivan, who handled the sale, said: “The pub saw huge demand from a multitude of quality buyers and took just two months to complete from when it first went on the market.

“We wish both parties the best of luck for the future and are excited to see what Silverstone Real Ale can bring to the local community ahead of their plans for future expansion.”

