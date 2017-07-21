Carlsberg completes joint venture deal for London brewery

BREWING giant Carlsberg UK has completed its acquisition of London Fields Brewery, which it will operate in a joint venture with the New York-based Brooklyn Brewery.

London Fields brews craft beers including Craft Lager, Easy IPA and Shoreditch Triangle IPA. It will operate as an independent business but its craft beer range will become part of the Danish brewer's core portfolio in the UK.

Carlsberg UK chief executive Julian Momen said: “We are thrilled to add London Fields Brewery to our growing portfolio. We think that, with nurturing, London Fields Brewery has huge potential. It is the right move for us as we build a credible craft portfolio."

Carlsberg, whose UK headquarters are in Northampton, and Brooklyn Brewery plan to reinstate brewing at London Fields’ original home under the railway arches at Hackney - its beers are currently brewed by a partner company - and to upgrade its tap-room and events space.

Brooklyn Brewery chief executive Eric Ottoway said: "The range of beers, their eye-catching artwork and the great location of the brewery in Hackney makes for a fantastic platform. London Fields Brewery is surrounded by a thriving creative community that reminds us of home and we are looking forward to becoming part of it."

Mr Momen said: “We are thrilled and energised to be working with Brooklyn Brewery to create something very special in Hackney in the years to come."

Carlsberg UK were advised in the acquisition by law firm Freeths with financial due diligence provided by business adviser Mazars.

