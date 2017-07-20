Worktree thanks volunteers who champion links with schools

EMPLOYABILITY education charity Worktree has thanked companies across Milton Keynes for taking part in its Career Workout sessions in the city’s schools.

Scores of businesses and individuals have supported the scheme by volunteering an hour of their time to talk to students about their career.

Staff at the city’s leading employers take part regularly in the sessions, which in the last academic year saw 604 volunteers commit 1,323,volunteering hours in 132 sessions, talking to a total of 6,850 students.

The organisations that contributed the most hours were applauded at Worktree’s awards night, held at Milton Keynes College’s Silbury campus. Staff from Network Rail contributed the most hours, a total 114, ahead of Santander (108) and law firm Dentons (96).

Others to receive awards were Army Careers, the NHS, Hanswick Convenience Foods, The Parks Trust, Ringway, Milton Keynes Council and Milton Keynes Community Foundation.

