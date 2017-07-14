Specialist medical packaging firm celebrates Queen's Award

BUSINESS leaders joined local dignitaries to celebrate the official presentation of the Queen’s Award for Enterprise to a specialist medical packaging manufacturer in Leighton Buzzard.

Lord-Lieutenant of Bedfordshire Helen Nellis is pictured with staff and guests at Peli BioThermal’s factory in Stanbridge Road following the presentation.

The company won the award for the success of its pioneering Chronos Advance range of single-use temperature controlled packaging, whose advanced insulation delivers consistent temperature control.

Peli BioThermal president David Williams, who received the award, described the product as a “game-changer”.

Chief executive Lyndon Faulkner added: “Innovation is at the very forefront of everything we do and our successful Chronos Advance range is a prime example of the pioneering products we produce for our customers worldwide to meet the rigorous requirements of the global transportation of pharmaceuticals.”

Mr Williams and Mr Faulkner last month joined other Queen’s Award winners at a reception hosted by Her Majesty The Queen at Buckingham Palace.

