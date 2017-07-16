Fine dining restaurant owned by Masterchef finalist goes up for sale

A RESTAURANT in Stony Stratford owned by a former Masterchef: The Professionals finalist is up for sale.

Cameron’s Kitchen has come to the market through specialist business property adviser Christie & Co.

The restaurant’s owner Dan Cameron was a finalist on the first series of MasterChef: The Professionals in 2008. Formerly known as Cameron’s Brasserie and winner of The Foodie Guide’s Best Restaurant in Buckinghamshire 2013, the venue reopened as Cameron’s Kitchen in 2015 after being refurbished due to fire damage.

The restaurant serves contemporary European cuisine in a casual fine dining setting with capacity for around 70 people.

Christie & Co business agent Mark Loveday said: “There is great potential to grow this popular business by extending the opening hours to seven days a week given the restaurant’s demand from local customers.

“Dan has done a great job of building up an extremely popular and profitable operation. We expect a lot of interest in this sale.”

