Kier Group acquires infrastructure services provider McNicholas

CONSTRUCTION giant Kier has completed the acquisition of a leading infrastructure services provider as the Bedfordshire-based group strengthens its activity in the utilities and power, rail and telecommunications sectors.

The purchase of engineering services provider McNicholas, which works in energy, transport and telecoms, will strengthen Kier’s position in one of its key sectors.

Kier chief executive Haydn Mursell said: "The acquisition of McNicholas builds on Kier’s strategy to accelerate growth and hold leading positions in its chosen markets.

"It is a highly complementary addition to our utility services business and enhances our presence in the power, rail and telecoms markets, with its long-standing client relationships.”

McNicholas is an established UK engineering services provider to the UK’s multi-utility sectors including telecommunications, gas, power, water, renewable energy and rail.

"Working across the UK and with headquarters in Hertfordshire it employs 1,880 people and has a client base which includes Virgin Media, Network Rail and UK Power Networks.

Chief executive Barry McNicholas said: “Our business has been servicing the rapidly growing telecommunications industry for over 50 years and our expertise and knowledge has given us leading positions in new sectors such as gas, power, rail and civil engineering.

“We are excited by the opportunities that joining a larger group gives our teams to expand and grow. It also provides our clients access to a broader range of capabilities.

Kier Group plc, headquartered at Sandy, is a leading property, residential, construction and services group operating in sectors including defence, education, health, housing, industrials, power, transport and utilities.

17-07-2017