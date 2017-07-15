Special delivery is 50th anniversary's stamp of approval

A SPECIAL delivery of MK50 postal stamps has landed on Milton Keynes’ doorstep.

John Chapman, former post-master at Bletchley Park Post Office, and creative designer Simon Goodger have created a range of four commemorative stamps to celebrate Milton Keynes 50th birthday and the city’s public art.

Licensed by the Royal Mail, the stamps show the famous Concrete Cows by artist Liz Leyh, the regularly passed-by sculpture O Wert Thou in the Cauld Blast by Ronald Rae at Station Square, the memorable The Whispers bronze statue outside Milton Keynes Central Library and Willen Lake’s Peace Pagoda, the first to be built in the western world.

The stamps are available to buy with most of the profits going to charity. The limited edition full sheets of 20 stamps can be bought for £40 and the mini sheets of ten stamps cost £25. There are also accompanying MK50 envelopes (known as covers in the stamp world).

Each stamps and covers are marked with a unique number.

You can also have your own bespoke stamp as well - ideal for a business, anniversary, wedding, birthday or special celebration. You can even have your own ‘cancel’ with a personalised date, the much-loved circular ink stamp which ‘cancels’ out a stamp so it cannot be reused.

If you are interested in purchasing the MK50 stamps, or want yours personalised, contact John Chapman at chapdjman@gmail.com

