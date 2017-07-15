Retailer plans major expansion at centre:mk

RETAILER River Island’s decision to double the size of its store in centre:mk is a key part of the company’s growth plans, says its customer director.

The store is to expand to 20,000 sq ft and is due to open in time for Christmas and is the latest in a series of retail names to extend their presence in the shopping centre. River Island will take over the space currently occupied by HMV, which will relocate elsewhere in the centre.

River Island’s customer director Josie Cartridge said: “centre:mk is a long-standing, top-performing location for River Island and increasing our presence here is a key step in our ongoing growth.”

The shopping centre is also welcoming designer eyewear specialists Acuitis, which was planning to open its first store outside London last month.

The 2,152 sq ft store, designed by its in-house team, is situated at 30 Silbury Arcade and features eyewear collections for men, women, teens and children.

centre:mk centre director Kevin Duffy said: “The new, significantly larger River Island store reaffirms centre:mk as a highly successful and sought after regional shopping destination.

"Being home to the first Acuitis store outside of the capital will be another great achievement and further complements the international brands on offer at centre:mk.”

Acuitis and River Island will join a number of recent fashion and lifestyle stores upsizing and new openings including JD Sports, Footasylum, Molton Brown and Kiko.

15-07-2017