Museum expansion receives major funding boost

THE £1.5 MILLION fundraising appeal by Milton Keynes Museum to fund its expansion has received a major boost.

Grant-making charity the Garfield West Foundation has awarded the project £75,000 following a visit by foundation staff to hear about the museum’s plans to build two new galleries telling the story of the Milton Keynes area from pre-history through to the present day.

A spokesperson for Garfield Weston said: “We hope that this gives the project a great boost and the confidence to achieve success with this exciting project.”

The award also brings to almost £100,000 the total raised since the museum’s £1.5 million expansion fundraising appeal was launched in March.

Donations from supporters, including some of the Museum’s own volunteers, total more than £10,000.

Museum director Bill Griffiths said: “We are so grateful to the Garfield Weston Foundation and to every single individual donor, for sharing our vision and passion for this project and for supporting it financially.

“Every £1 moves us closer to being able to do justice to the fascinating stories, past, present and future, and creating a museum that will be a source for pride for local people and an attraction bringing in visitors from across the UK.”

Funding from project partners Milton Keynes Council means work on the fabric of the galleries that will house the exhibitions is already well under way, with opening scheduled for spring 2019.

12-07-2017