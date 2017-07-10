Have your say on East West Rail link plans

A SERIES of consultation events on plans for the East West Rail link between Oxford and Cambridge via Milton Keynes and Bedford is under way.

Residents and businesses are being urged to have their say on the proposals which will connect Oxford to Milton Keynes and Bedford, and Milton Keynes to Princes Risborough via Winslow and Aylesbury.

East West Rail will open up new routes for regional and cross-country travel and reduce the need to go into London for onward connections. It is being supported by the East West Rail Consortium, an alliance of councils along the route.

Network Rail is a holding a consultation on the section between Bedford and Bicester Village, including a spur between Milton Keynes and Princes Risborough.

It includes public exhibitions in communities located along the line and runs until August 11.

Cllr Mark Shaw, chairman of the Joint Delivery Board for the Western Section, said: “East West Rail is an essential piece of infrastructure which will unlock the region’s huge economic potential and support planned housing growth – that is why it has the support of the councils which sit along its route.

"We continue to lobby for it to be completed as soon as possible.

“However, I recognise that people who live near to the route may have questions about how East West Rail’s construction and new services could affect them.

“That is why I am encouraging as many people as possible to go along to the public exhibitions and speak directly to the engineers, planners, environmental experts and property specialists involved in the scheme.”

Phase One of the Western Section, a link between Oxford, Oxford Parkway and Bicester Village, was completed last year.

Following a study of the region by the National Infrastructure Commission, its deputy chair, Sir John Armitt, said: "The corridor connecting Cambridge, Milton Keynes and Oxford could be Britain’s Silicon Valley – a globally recognised centre for science, technology and innovation."

For more information and to have your say, visit http://ewrconsultation.co.uk

CONSULTATION EVENTS

Bletchley July 11 12 noon-8pm

Scots Sports and Social Club, Selbourne Avenue, MK3 5BX

Winslow July 12 12 noon-8pm

Public Hall, Elmfields Gate, MK18 3JG

Newton Longville July 17 3pm-7pm

2 Paradise, MK17 0AQ

Bedford July 18 12 noon-8pm

Harpur Suite, St. Paul’s Square, MK40 1SJ

Marston Moretaine July 19 12 noon-8pm

The Forest Centre, Station Road, MK43 0PR

