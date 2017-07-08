Health club calls on some muscle to unveil £500,000 refurbishment

THE RESULT of a £500,000 investment at the Bannatyne Health Club in Milton Keynes has been revealed by Britain’s Strongest Disabled Man.

Local man Mark Smith, who has twice been crowned Britain's Strongest Disabled Man, cut the ribbon to reopen the Midsummer Boulevard health club’s gym floor.

The refurbishment is part of a nationwide programme of investment by the Bannatyne Group to update all of its 68 health clubs.

As part of the investment, the club has received new and upgraded cardiovascular and resistance equipment, alongside an expanded Olympic-standard weight lifting platform.

The club has benefited from the creation of a new functional area, which includes Technogym Omnia 8. The rig covers all aspects of training including strength, endurance, stability, flexibility, co-ordination and speed.

New smartphone-connected equipment allows members to track their fitness progress through the Bannatyne App. And screens connected to MYZONE heart rate-monitoring belts will enable members to see in real-time how hard they are pushing themselves.

General manager Scott Mulkern said: “The refurbished gym floor will allow our members to monitor their fitness levels and the effort they are putting in.

"This is part of a continued shift towards the inclusion of technology in the fitness sector and will help members reach their fitness goals more quickly.”

Mark Smith, who previously worked at the club as a fitness adviser, said: “It was great to return to the club to officially open the new gym floor.

"The club has had a lot of brand new equipment installed and looks fantastic.”

08-07-2017