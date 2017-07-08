Food firms urged to back Community Fridge scheme

FOOD retailers have been urged to join a campaign to tackle food waste by donating surplus food to a trial of a Community Fridge project in Wolverton.

Milton Keynes Community Fridge has launched at The Old Bath House community centre in the town following a crowdfunding campaign which saw the project exceed their target of donations towards the cost of setting up.

The Community Fridge is being trialled with the support of environmental charity Hubbub UK and appliance manufacturer Bosch in a growing effort to tackle food waste. The two fridges and one freezer donated by Bosch are available for anyone to access Monday-Friday, 7pm-9pm.

The fridges will enable residents and businesses to share surplus food and for anyone to help themselves to quality food that would otherwise be wasted. Co-op, Wordsworth Avenue and Costa's are leading in their efforts to use the service and help them reduce their food waste.

Co-ordinator Helen Innes said: “We are thrilled to be able to launch MK Community Fridge and thank everyone who has helped make it happen. We are keen to call out to all food businesses in Wolverton and Milton Keynes to donate surplus food and find out more about how we can help them address their food waste problem.”

The fridge will accept any kind of fruit, vegetables, bread, sandwiches and alike all within their use by date. Home cooked food will not be accepted, only food prepared and cooked in a Registered Food Businesses.

Otherwise known as ‘Solidarity’ or ‘Honesty’ Fridges, Community Fridges have been successfully introduced in Spain, Germany and other parts of the UK.

Visit www.mkcommunityfridge.org or follow the project's progress on www.facebook.com/MKCommunityFridge

08-07-2017