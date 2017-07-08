Healthcare specialist plans to build new £70m hospital

Spire Healthcare expects to submit a formal planning application in the autumn for the site at Kents Hill, with the hospital planned to open in 2020.

Following-on from our newly opened facilities in Manchester and Nottingham, the new site will incorporate the most modern healthcare technology, with a capital investment planned to be around £70 million. The company has recently opened new hospitals in Manchester and Nottingham.

Spire is planning a facility with the latest medical technology and equipped for the most complex surgical procedures. Its plans include:

54 patient beds;

A large outpatient area with 24 consulting rooms;

Three laminar flow/laparoscopic theatres and a hybrid theatre/catheter lab;

A dedicated endoscopy suite;

A five bed critical care;

A fixed MRI and CT facility.

Spire’s interim chief executive Simon Gordon said: “Spire Healthcare has been working closely with Milton Keynes Development Partnership for several months on our plans to develop a leading centre for healthcare in Milton Keynes.

“Our recent experience of opening hospitals in other parts of the country shows that these projects bring significant employment and economic benefits to the local community as well as much needed additional capacity to the local healthcare system.

“As a resident in the area for over 40 years I have seen Milton Keynes grow into an incredibly successful, diverse and vibrant place and I expect our hospital to compliment the excellent services available to the local community.”

