Anyone for tennis? Shopping centre installs big screen for sports and movie classics

centre:mk has transformed its outdoor space at Queen’s Court into ‘Screen’s Court’, a pop-up outdoor screen broadcasting major sporting events and movie classics.

The screen will be installed at the centre until August 20, allowing shoppers to take a break and watch some of the major sporting events in the calendar, including Wimbledon.

Film-goers will be catered for with movie classics showing on the giant screen every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from July 21.

Centre director Kevin Duffy said: “ ‘Screens Court’ will give our guests the opportunity to watch live sport in the outdoors.”

centre:mk is also putting the finishing touches to its new Guest Service Lounge, part of the £60 million investment programme in the shopping centre and due to open on July 19. The lounge includes baby-changing facilities, toilets and areas for shoppers to take a break.

Mr Duffy said: “As Milton Keynes enters its 50th year, we wanted to reward our customers with contemporary facilities in which they can feel like true VIPs. This exciting new makeover will secure centre:mk as a modern hub and an exciting place to draw in visitors from across the UK.”

07-07-2017