MKDP seeks teenagers' vision of the city centre's future

A COMPETITION that asks secondary school students to create their vision of Central Milton Keynes in the future has begun.

Milton Keynes Development Partnership, the council-owned body responsible for developing the land assets of the city acquired from the Homes & Communities Agency in 2013, has launched Future:CMK.

It is asking students what buildings and facilities they would like to see in the city centre in the future. Whether it is a rooftop restaurant, improved facilities for older people, a music venue or adventurous public art, MKDP wants to hear what young people across MK think the city centre is missing.

MKDP chief executive Charles Macdonald says: “Various organisations are looking at urban planning and development of the city but none are focused on the city centre. Neither do they give young people a voice about what will make CMK of the future an attractive place for them to live, work and play in.”

A range of prizes for the students is on offer, as well as a cash prize for the school attended by the overall winner.

For more information about the competition, how to enter and the prizes , visit www.mkdp.org.uk/futurecmk

07-07-2017