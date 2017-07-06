Town must grab its share of health and beauty jobs, says salon owner

A LEADING figure in the health and beauty sector has reflected on how she grew her health farm business into a multi-million concern.

Dorothy Purdew, owner of Champneys health spas including at Henlow, was the keynote speaker at an event to promote careers in the health and beauty industry.

The sector creates thousands of jobs in the UK. Mrs Purdew gave an audience of 50 at The Embankment Hotel in Bedford an overview of her career.

She was joined by Bedford entrepreneur Kerry Cash – once a £29.50 per week trainee at Champneys – Kerry Attfield, who runs the college’s Brooks Hair & Beauty Salon and Kerry Symons, also once a trainee at Champneys and now manager of Champneys Henlow Spa.

Ms Cash, who now owns 5th Avenue Health & Beauty Salon, hosted the event as part of the regular 5th Avenue supper networking events. She is also a director of Bedford College Services, which manages commercial activities across the college’s campuses.

She said:“It is all about us working together to make sure our town gets its share of this huge business which provides great career opportunities for young people.”

Pictured: Dorothy Purdew front with the Kerrys from left Attfield, Cash and Symons.

