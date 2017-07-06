Chamber hails success of Careers Fairs

BUSINESSES can influence student career choices and increase their brand awareness at the latest in a series of high-profile careers fairs.

Northamptonshire Chamber of Commerce will hold its fifth Your Future Careers Fairs for 11 to 18-year-olds this academic year later this month.

More than 50 different firms, representing a variety of sectors from logistics and engineering to professional service and marketing, took part in the previous fairs which were visited by more than 1,000 pupils from five schools.

Northamptonshire Chamber head of operations Tracey Branson said: “Our fairs are a fantastic opportunity for businesses to showcase their organisations, products and services and to encourage young people to want to work for their sectors.

“For businesses to get the most out of the event and inspire the young people we suggest they demonstrate the products and services they offer and bring along a ‘have a go’ interactive activity for the young people to get involved in.”

Towcester-based J Motion video productions took part in an earlier careers fair at Montsaye Academy in Rothwell.

Production manager Mat Hyman said: “The students were fully engaged and enjoyed the insight we gave them into video production. I would highly recommend these fairs to other businesses.”

The fairs are part of a Careers and Enterprise Company funded project which will deliver 115 events through Chambers of Commerce to almost 30,000 young people in England.

The participating schools in Northamptonshire were identified through engagement with the Local Enterprise Partnership.

The final careers fair of this academic year will be at Northampton School for Girls on Wednesday, July 19.

For further information contact Northamptonshire Chamber policy executive Simon Dishman on 01604 490490 or at policy@northants-chamber.co.uk.

