Property firm takes on new office to expand HQ

ESTATE agency and property services company Connells Group is to open a new headquarters office in Dunstable.

The decision is part of the company’s expansion plans. The office will house several of Connells’ key functions including its centralised sales centre, IT systems development and the group’s online estate agency Hatched.

An initial 200 staff will move into the Houghton Place office. The move supports further growth for the business and creates extra capacity at Connells’ existing headquarters in Leighton Buzzard, said group chief executive David Livesey pictured.

He added: “Houghton Place represents a significant investment for Connells Group and the decision to expand was a logical step in our business development strategy. Our business has grown significantly over the last few years driving expansion of our Leighton Buzzard operations and we have plans to continue this.

“This additional office space supports our continued growth, expands our catchment area for recruitment and also preserves our local presence in Bedfordshire.”

04-07-2017