Dragon Boat Festival raises £20,000 for charity

THE CHARITY Age UK Milton Keynes is more than £20,000 better off as a result of fundraising at this year’s Milton Keynes Dragon Boat Festival.

The winners on the day was the Aero Tec Pirates crew, which fended off the challenges of rivals representing Braai Shack restaurant, Kuehne + Nagel, Domino’s Pizza Group and XPO Logistics.

The Domino’s boat won the mixed crew championship, ahead of the Grant Thornton crew and the boat representing Altodigital Networks.

The charity champions – the boat which raised the most money – was The Pirates of L&R, crewed by staff from Santander. The best dressed crew trophy went to Rowers Ark, crewed by staff at Little Star Media.

03-07-2017