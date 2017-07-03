Developer pledges support for Luton Council's fire safety review of buildings

THE DEVELOPER of Napier Park in Luton has pledged to support the council’s review of fire safety in all its tall buildings in the town in the wake of the Grenfell Tower tragedy in London.

Javid Hussain, managing director of J2 Global which is developing the Napier Gateway scheme on the site of the former Vauxhall car plant, has stressed the importance of fire safety in all buildings being up to date.

The buildings that make up the 6.9-acre mixed-use Napier Gateway development, incorporating 685 apartments, large hotel, retail/leisure space, health centre, piazza and park, will all have the latest fire safety technology, he said.

Speaking at the Think Luton Think Success update event at Luton Hoo on Thursday, Mr Hussain pictured said: “J2 Global will support the review of fire safety in all tall buildings in Luton. It must be done on all existing buildings, however old they are.”

His company has been poring over its drawings for the Napier gateway development to make sure fire safety is in order.

“We are building to the latest, highest standards of any building and I need to be sure we are not missing a trick or have done something wrong that we need to put right,” Mr Hussain said.

“We are using the latest fire safety technology available in every part of every building.”

Luton Council has welcomed Mr Hussain’s pledge of support. Laura Church, corporate director for place and infrastructure, said: "I am very grateful for the support of our review of all buildings. We have had positive feedback from the fire service but we would always want to work with private owners and landlords on this. It is a very important topic.”

