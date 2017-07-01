'Nights out' violence has fallen by half, says security staff training company

THE NUMBER of alcohol-related crimes committed at weekend peak times in Milton Keynes has fallen by almost half, says a company which specialises in training security and door supervisors for the city’s pubs and clubs.

Sentinel Gate has found that, since 2015, drink-fuelled incidents have dropped from 61 to 333 during the peak 9pm-3am period on Fridays and Saturdays.

The company, which provides security and door supervisor training in accordance with the regulations set out both by the SIA and the Private Security Industry, conducted the research based on a Freedom of Information request, which looked at detailed arrest statistics for 2015 and 2016.

Sajad Hussain, centre owner at Sentinel Gate Training, said: “The role of door supervisors is becoming increasingly important in reducing the number of incidents that happen on weekend nights. Only 33 reported incidents in a year is commendable for a town the size of Milton Keynes.

“There was on average one incident of night time alcohol-related incidents reported every other weekend in 2016. We are confident that this has been achieved, almost halving last year’s figure, by utilising more skilled door supervisors to support the police.”

Properly training security staff at licensed premises and entertainment venues make a significant contribution to public safety, he added, and the company is determined to continue pursuing its goal of integrating training personnel into the culture of safety at peak times for revellers.

“Door supervisors need to be pro-active and qualified in customer service skills such as conflict management, assertiveness and have a wide range of skills on hand for the worst and best case scenarios like first aid and handcuff training,” Mr Hussain said.

“This helps them to build a positive relationship with clients and often resolve confrontations calmly without involving the police. The role is equally about being part of the front of house team and protecting the customers.

“Customers can be reassured that they are able to enjoy a safe night out in the excellent bars and clubs Milton Keynes has to offer, thanks to the work done by experienced security staff.”

Sentinel Gate Training courses can be booked through Get Licensed, the UK's leading course finder for licence-linked courses.

