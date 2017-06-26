MP opens Future Transport innovation event

INNOVATION centre the Transport Systems Catapult has hosted its first Future Transport Innovation day for secondary school students at its headquarters in Milton Keynes.

The initiative aims to inspire year 8 and 9 students to consider STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) areas for a future career.

Iain Stewart, MP for Milton Keynes South, is pictured as he officially opens the event.

The 100 students came from Ousedale School, The Milton Keynes Academy, Shenley Brook End School, Sir Herbert Leon Academy, Bridge Academy south and Stantonbury Academy.

They learned about the Transport Systems Catapult’s work on autonomous vehicles, Station innovation and Virtual Reality through a variety of interactive activities.

