First entries arrive at launch of Wellingborough Chamber's business awards

ENTRIES have opened for the second annual Wellingborough Chamber of Commerce business awards.

Designed to celebrate commercial success, the awards are open to all businesses across the borough, not only to Chamber members.

Entrants need to demonstrate excellence, specifically how they have made a pioneering approach to business as well as showing a commitment to furthering the prosperity of the borough.

Businesses can enter four categories, including: Services Business of the Year, Retail Business of the Year, Manufacturing Business of the Year and Chamber Community Award.

Chamber president Rob Hart pictured said: “The aim of the awards is to celebrate excellence and applaud the efforts of businesses within the borough of Wellingborough.

“There are a lot of businesses in the area who are showing promise in helping the town reach its potential economic output and it is important to signify those top performers.

“Our first awards, held last year, were a huge success, providing a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the success and hard work of business in our town. We’re delighted to be able to host the awards again and hope businesses will once again get involved to allow the awards to be a success.”

To enter, businesses must be situated in the borough or show a “significant commercial interest” in the area.

The wnners will be announced at an awards ceremony at Wellingborough Golf Club on October 9 that will include presentations from key note speakers.

An online entry form is available on the website www.wellingboroughchamber.co.uk

The closing date for entries is August 31.For more information on the awards contact the Chamber on 01933 652252

26-06-2017