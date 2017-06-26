Business champions diversity at launch of LGBT network

BUSINESSES in Milton Keynes are coming together to champion equality and diversity in the workplace by launching a new LGBT business network.

RoundabOUT is a new network to promote diversity and to showcase the city as a great place to work for the LGBT+ community and their supporters.

The network has been founded by leading companies in the area, including Santander, business advisers PwC and Mazars, Network Rail, Barclaycard, law firm Dentons and healthcare provider Bupa. It is open to any business interested in attending networking and social events.

Pictured at the launch event quiz night on Thursday is a team from Barclaycard.

RoundabOUT member Catherine Jones, a senior manager at PwC in Milton Keynes, said:

“Milton Keynes is proud of its diverse workforce and the RoundabOUT network will provide a great platform to bring professionals and businesses together to celebrate that. With a thriving and growing business community, we want to showcase the diversity and equality that MK offers its employees.”

Fellow member Esther McDermott, a senior associate at Dentons, added: “It is really pleasing to see so many prominent and long-standing businesses in Milton Keynes being so supportive of this important initiative. We urge others to join in and all are welcome.”

