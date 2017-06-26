Wizz Air opens first UK base at London Luton

LOW COST airline Wizz Air has opened its first UK base, at London Luton Airport.

It will base one of its new Airbus A320 aircraft at the airport, increasing operations to 42 routes from Luton.

Staff at the airline are also celebrating after the airline welcomed its 30 millionth passenger on board a flight from Varna in Bulgaria to Luton.

The base at London Luton represents a major investment in the UK by WIZZ and has created 36 new jobs. The new base aircraft arrives as the airline opens new routes to Tel Aviv in Israel, Pristina in Kosovo and Kutaisi in Georgia. Frequencies on some of WIZZ’s most popular routes to Romania will also increase with the arrival of the new aircraft.

Wizz Air’s chief corporate officer Owain Jones said: “We are proud to celebrate the opening of the first WIZZ base in the United Kingdom at London Luton Airport.

“Wizz Air’s very first flight in 2004 was to London Luton and, since then, we have carried 30 million passengers on our low fare routes from the airport, stimulating the local tourism and aviation industries while strengthening business partnerships between the UK and Central and Eastern Europe.

“Our new base operations at London Luton Airport will create a number of local jobs with WIZZ and the new destinations added to the network mean even greater choice for WIZZ’s UK passengers with 42 popular routes to 18 countries operating from London Luton and ever more opportunities to discover Europe on WIZZ’s low fare routes.“

