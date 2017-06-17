Advisers host quiz night to raise funds to help the homeless

A CHARITY quiz night is aiming to raise money to help the homeless in Milton Keynes.

The event, organised by business advisers Mazars and hosted by BBC Match of the Day commentator Steve Wilson, takes place on July 5 at the DoubleTree by Hilton, Stadium MK.

It will raise money for the Winter Night Shelter MK, which runs from December to mid-March and provides hot food and a bed to up to 15 people each night.

Mazars’ office managing partner in Milton Keynes, Stephen Eames, said: "You cannot help but notice the homeless around the city. You have only to walk between the shopping centre and the station and you will encounter at least half a dozen people sleeping rough.

"This is an issue that we cannot ignore.”

The minimum donation is £100 per team, Entrants can make their entry donation via a charity choice giving page at: http://www.charitychoice.co.uk/fundraiser/lorraineconnolly/mazars-charity-quiz or by cheque. To enter, e-mail Lorraine Connolly at Lorraine.connolly@mazars.co.uk

Launched five years ago, Winter Night Shelter MK funds a welfare officer to work with those affected by homelessness.

17-06-2017