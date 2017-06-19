Employers to be quizzed in major survey of regional economy

HUNDREDS of businesses are being contacted as a major regional survey of the economy gets under way.

The South East Midlands Local Enterprise Partnership has launched its 2017 Business Survey to gather views of businesses on a range of issues about economic performance and the future of the South East Midlands economy.

The results of the survey will inform the area’s Strategic Economic Plan, which sets priorities for major government-funded investments made to strengthen economic growth and development.

The results will be sent directly to economic development and investment teams across the region to help them shape local economic strategies and initiatives.

Employers will be questioned on the local economic environment. “This survey is a chance for you to talk about how you want to grow and what you need from the LEP, local authorities and partners to help you achieve it,” said a SEMLEP spokesman.

More than 2,000 businesses will have been invite to take part in the survey by the end of July.

SEMLEP chief executive Stephen Catchpole (pictured) has welcomed the launch of HSBC’s £10 billion lending fund for small and medium businesses.

The largest ever package targeted at assisting SMEs to achieve their growth and exporting ambitions, HSBC has set aside £200million for businesses in the South East Midlands area, including Northamptonshire and Milton Keynes.

Mr Catchpole said: “We have 80,000 businesses in the South East Midlands who are achieving strong growth. This dedicated lending fund will put our local businesses in an even stronger position. It will enable them to take investment decisions to secure their future as we move through uncertainties with Brexit.

“Our business advisers – both in Velocity Growth Hub and Northamptonshire Growth Hub - are here to assist SME businesses to get themselves prepared and investment-ready.”

www.semlep.com

