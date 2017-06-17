Relate launches training courses to support stress in the workplace

COUNSELLING charity Relate has launched a new training course designed to help employers to manage anxiety and stress within their workforce.

Relate will work with managers in workshops to identify signs of stress in their workforce and provide tailored strategies to support staff.

The charity’s chief executive in Bedfordshire and Luton, Angela Foll, said: “Our aim is to help managers identify signs of negative stress in themselves and have the strategies to support their staff showing similar signs at an early stage.”

The course will:

Enable participants to define stress and what it means to them;

Enable them to understand the effects of stress psychologically, emotionally and physically;

Increase participants’ awareness of the stressors in their lives;

Raise awareness of motivational drivers and their effects in generating stress;

Provide an opportunity to explore and practise coping strategies which reduce stress.

Mrs Foll said: “Stress is a factor across all sectors and can cause debilitating conditions among employees as well as disruption and short-term or long-term loss of expertise. By the end of the course participants will be more aware of the causes and effects of stress upon themselves, understand how drivers affect their stress levels and how to reduce this effect and be more aware of suitable coping strategies which work to reduce stress levels among staff.”

Health and Safety Executive figures show the total number of work-related stress, depression or anxiety cases in 2015/16 was 488,000, a level that has largely unchanged for more than a decade. Working days lost in 2015/16 as a result totalled 11.7 million - an average of 23.9 days lost per employee.

Stress accounted for 37% of all work-related ill-health cases. 45% of all working days lost were due to ill-health.

To find out more call the Relate Bedfordshire and Luton training team on 01234 342503 or email training@relatebedsandluton.org.uk.

