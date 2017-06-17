Moo-vers are ready for a midnight walk

STAFF at chartered accountants Mercer & Hole are preparing for the annual Midnight Moo fund-raising walk in aid of Willen Hospice.

The ten-mile walk around Milton Keynes, starting and finishing at intu Milton Keynes shopping centre, takes place on July 15.

The organisers hope that this year’s walk, the tenth, will take the total of funds raised past the £1 million mark.

Willen Hospice event manager Sarah Sweet-Rowley said: “The Moo is our biggest fundraising event of the year and the buzzing atmosphere on the night wouldn’t be possible without the fantastic people that take part.”

Thousands of women have taken part in the previous nine walks. To mark the 50th anniversary of Milton Keynes, there are 50 places reserved for male entrants, she added.

Mercer & Hole partner Lisa Spearman said: “Willen is an important part of Milton Keynes and we think that supporting this walk is a perfect way to celebrate MK50.”

17-06-2017