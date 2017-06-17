Airport's growth continues as passenger number hit another high

LONDON Luton Airport has recorded a 8.1% increase in passenger numbers in May compared to the same month last year, with more than 1.4 million passengers choosing to travel through the airport.

The figures mark a continuation of the three years’ continuous growth as the airport presses ahead with its £100 million expansion programme.

The redevelopment will increase capacity by 50% to 18 million passengers a year. It is focusing on improving the passenger experience and on making travel to the airport easier and quicker.

The airport is calling for timetable changes which will introduce four fast trains per hour from central London as part of the upcoming East Midlands rail refranchising process.

Chief executive Nick Barton said: “It is fantastic to see another month of outstanding growth at LLA. Our investment is enabling us to offer not only a more relaxing and enjoyable airport experience, but also an ever-widening variety of destinations.

“We are making the airport easier to reach than ever as we improve road links and public transport access.”

17-06-2017