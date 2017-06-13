Forum puts Fintech in the spotlight

Fintech is rapidly transforming the way the world does financial business. Touching every part of the economy from international corporations to SMEs, it is also helping to create one of the largest and fastest growing sectors of the digital economy.

With London emerging as the global powerhouse, attracting Fintech entrepreneurs and investors from all around the world, companies in the SEMLEP area need to step up to the plate and take advantage of technology that is changing the financial services industry.

Technology entrepreneur Fredi Nonyelu (pictured), who chairs Biztech technology forum said: “FinTech is already disrupting the financial world as we know it.

"It is an exciting time, not only for technology entrepreneurs to create new platforms and apps but for all companies that use financial services to look at the opportunities for growth."

Fuintech is the subject of the next Biztech forum, on June 28 5pm-7pm at the Open University's Knowledge Media Institute.

They will discuss the Fintech innovations that are changing the world of money, the new technologies and how the blurring boundaries between real and virtual money is helping to create wealth faster than ever.

Speakers at the event are:

Simon Tindall, Head of New Business at Open University Worldwide The OU delivers Fintech learning and training material for public and corporate use. Simon is in an ideal position to be able to say what changes have happened and what may be just on the horizon.

Carl Roberts, Director and Chartered Financial Planner, Wealth and Tax Management Based in Milton Keynes, Carl will be telling the audience how FinTech has changed and improved his company

Tickets cost £15 plus VAT for members and £20 plus VAT for non members. Tickets include light refreshments.

www.biztech.org.uk

