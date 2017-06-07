Mirus IT completes purchase of managed print specialist

TECHNOLOGY specialist Mirus IT Solutions has continued its growth plans with the acquisition of printer and photocopier supplier 2r Systems.

The move is being hailed by Mirus managing director Paul Tomlinson as a fantastic “synergistic partnership”. The companies have developed a strategic alliance over the past five years to deliver joined up services in IT and managed print.

The acquisition of Leighton Buzzard-based 2r Systems now means Mirus, based in Milton Keynes, will support some 20,000 users, including 2r’s managed print services clients, and takes the company’s turnover close to £10 million.

Mr Tomlinson said the key objectives now are to integrate the new team into the group and to push on towards a 2021 target of £15 million turnover.

He said: “2r has been operating in and around the Home Counties area for nearly 30 years and has established a fantastic reputation. Between us we have around 45 years of operational experience.

“We have worked closely with them for the past five years. This partnership was clearly the next logical step and we are excited about moving forward together as one team and on to even greater success.

“It will allow us to push on towards our next growth objective which can only benefit our customers, the local economy and potential job creation.”

Richard Finch, who founded 2r Systems in 1988, said: “I genuinely believe that joining Mirus is a positive move for both us here at 2r Systems and of course our clients. Mirus is a recognised and trusted name in the Milton Keynes business community and one we have forged a great relationship with .”

Mr Tomlinson added: “We will continue to look at further opportunities to integrate other like-minded companies, providing the ethos and infrastructure is right for us and our customers.”

