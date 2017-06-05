Organisers hail success of bike hire initiative

FOLLOWING a successful first year of the nextbike Santander Cycles MK bike hire scheme in Milton Keynes with over 50,000 rentals and over 12,500 registered users, nextbike is celebrating this success with a new offer to members of the Smartgo workpla

Smartgo members in Milton Keynes can now save 33% off annual subscriptions to the Santander Cycles MK bike hire scheme, paying £40 instead of £60.

Designed to encourage more staff to take up cycling to work or for leisure, the subscription entitles users to a free 30 minutes per ride and a 50% discount on standard hourly rates and can be used on all nextbike schemes in 130 cities worldwide.

Smartgo Milton Keynes is an innovative workplace travel network that is developed and coordinated by Go Travel Solutions.

Employer members in Milton Keynes including Network Rail, Milton Keynes Council, T-Systems and Volkswagen Financial Services.

Smartgo provides these employers and their staff with financial, health and time saving benefits for commuting and business travel via a package of transport discounts.

Nextbike UK managing director Julian Scriven said the scheme in Milton Keynes had outperformed all expectations. “Milton Keynes has really taken bike share to its heart so we are keen to do everything we can to link up with like-minded people and extend our network.”

Phil Saunders, Smartgo Milton Keynes Project Manager at Go Travel Solutions, added: “The nextbike Santander Cycles MK bike hire scheme in Milton Keynes has been a phenomenal success and has led to an increase in bikes and stations available across the city.

“Their bike hire offer is a natural fit for our Smartgo workplace travel scheme and we hope that it will encourage staff members to think about cycling as an effective mode of transport.”

For more details on how to access the new nextbike offer, visit www.smartgo.co.uk. For more information on Smartgo Milton Keynes, visit www.smartgo.co.uk/milton-keynes

