Judges choose the finalists in SME Bedfordshire Business Awards

COMPETITION judges have named their list of finalists in this year’s SME Bedfordshire Business Awards.

Finalists in 19 awards categories, ranging from Best Customer Service to the Green Award, will find out who goes home with shiny glass trophies at the gala final at Bedford Corn Exchange on July 12.

Ian Cording, the chairman of headline sponsors the Federation of Small Businesses, said: “The judging process was incredibly tough. Not only did we have a vast array of entries to examine in detail but the quality of entries was stunning, just what we were asking for.

“Those businesses that did not make it through to the final can still be incredibly proud of their efforts. However, those businesses that did receive their finalists envelopes show the breadth and depth of companies in the county.”

The categories in this year’s awards also include ones for best businesses in Bedford, Luton, Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard.

The full list of finalists:

Best Customer Service: Arcadia Sweet Shop; Bedfordshire Inflatables, Brides & Bustles; Cawleys; Cowley Holmes Accountants; Jam Crackers; Martin Hunt Hair Design and Will Brown Hair.

Apprentice of the Year: Abigail Swanson – Equine Tranquility Ltd; Ben Goddard – Acuigen Ltd; Chloe Field – Kels Belles Beauty; Jacob Pulley – Hybrid Air Vehicles Ltd (Bedford); Joseph Fairey – Hybrid Air Vehicles Ltd (Bedford); Louise Baxter – Mount Pleasant Golf Club; Matthew Baines – Scotswood Industries Ltd T/A RCM Products.

Bedford Business of the Year: Amanda Murrell Associates; Box End Park; Cartridge Depot; Evolve Recruitment Bedford Ltd; George James Bridal; Gill Insurance; Wadys Electrical Ltd.

Best New Business: Fashion Show LIVE Academy CIC; Flamme Rouge Cycles; Make a Cup of Tea Ltd; Ready Steady Roll; SRS Sales & Service Ltd; Stephanie O’Callaghan Photography; Will Brown Hair; Wooden Hill Coffee Company Ltd

Business Innovation: Acuigen Ltd (Bedford); Hybrid Air Vehicles (Bedford); Lenwell Ltd; Study Active; Traffic Enforcement Systems Limited.

Business of the Year (Less than 50 employees): Evolve Recruitment Bedford Ltd; Gill Insurance; JamCrackers; Pecks Farm Shop; Professional Pest Management; Scotswood Industries Ltd T/A RCM Products; Smarta Healthcare; Wadys Electrical Ltd.

Business of the Year (More than 50 employees): Box End Park; Castle Hill Garage (Bedford) Ltd; Colpac Limited.

Community Business of the Year: D&M Removals LTD; Deo Volente Legal LLP; HASCAT Safety Ltd; Home Instead Senior Care Luton and Central Bedfordshire; My Healthy Lifestyle CIC; SA Biz UK Ltd; Teaching Talons (The Animal Ambassadors) Ltd; The Marbrook Centre.

Dunstable Business of the Year: Your Marketing Needs Ltd

Enterprising Business: Dalchini spice; La Belle Cake

Company; Ministry of Motion Limited; Pecks Farm Shop; Smarta Healthcare; Storm Video Productions Ltd.

Entrepreneur of the Year: Amanda Murrell Associates Ltd; Ministry of Motion Limited; Storm Video Productions Ltd.

Green Award: Arabel Lebrusan; Cartridge Depot; Teaching Talons (The Animal Ambassadors) Ltd.

Leighton Buzzard Business of the Year: JamCrackers; Kings Road; La Belle Cake Company; Millstream Estate Services Ltd; Sunshine Softplay; Ultimate Jaguar.

Luton Business of the Year: Bartham Press Watford Ltd;

DCS Voice & Vision Ltd.

Networking Group of the Year: Business Buzz

Not for Profit Business of the Year: Community Interest Luton CIC; Luton Community Housing Ltd; Proud Horizons; team BEDS&LUTON; The Counselling Foundation; TOKKO Youth Space

Service Excellence: Arabel Lebrusan; George James Bridal; Go Houghton Bar & Restaurant; Mount Pleasant Golf Club; Storm Video Productions Ltd; The Bridal Boutique.

Training and Development DCS Voice & Vision Ltd; Study Active.

Young Business Person of the Year: Cat Lane, Cat Lane Photographer; Darrell Cannon, Ready Steady Roll; Poppy LeMar, Poppy’s Dancing Guys and Dolls Dance School.

05-06-2017