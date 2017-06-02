Have your say on UK's economic future after General Election

WITH party manifestos launched and election campaigns under way, financial and business advisory firm Grant Thornton UK LLP is working on its own set of recommendations to present to the new elected government.

The firm wants to help create a more productive and progressive economy and is asking businesses across the South East Midlands to contribute their views.

Over the past 18 months, members of Grant Thornton’s teams based in Miiton Keynes and Northampton, alongside colleagues from the firm’s 26 offices across the UK, have been bringing together people from public, private and not-for-profit sectors to discuss ideas and actions that will help take the local and national economy to the next level.

A number of common themes emerged from these discussions which form the basis of Grant Thornton’s draft Manifesto for a Vibrant Economy. These include:

Rebuilding trust in businesses and organisations through greater accountability and transparency;

An overhaul of the tax system to make it work for today’s businesses;

A step change in exports to unlock major growth;

Strengthen relationship between business and education to ensure skills and qualifications are fit for current and future needs;

Action to develop and finance local infrastructure for local growth;

Continue to devolve health and social care to provide better, cheaper services for routine healthcare, enabling the NHS to focus on more intensive treatments;

Socially and economically sustainable immigration reform.

During the election campaign, these ideas will be further built on and refined, ready to present to the new government after June 8.

Kevin Gale (pictured) at Grant Thornton’s Milton Keynes office, said: “We have been working for many months now, gathering the views and ideas of representatives from all sectors of the local community to contribute to a vision that we believe will help create a truly prosperous economy that supports and benefits all.

“This vision is all about shaping a local and national economy founded on trust, integrity and creating communities where businesses and people thrive.

"The next step will be to present our manifesto to the new government entering Downing Street and start working with them, alongside local and national organisations, to make it happen.”

Businesses in Bedfordshire, Milton Keynes and Northamptonshire are being urged by Grant Thornton to make their voices count and share their feedback on the firm’s draft proposals.

Mr Gale said: “The next government will be formed at a critical time. The economy is changing fast and Brexit brings additional challenges and opportunities. We now have the chance to create a blueprint for Milton Keynes’ future that will help navigate our path ahead towards a more prosperous society at all levels.

“By working collaboratively, building on our strengths and looking at what we can do better, we can shape an even more innovative and productive economy which is greater than the sum of its parts.”

02-06-2017