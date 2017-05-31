Let the Business Games begin

LOOKING for a team building experience that will help employee well-being and be great fun? We have the ideal opportunity for you.

They will put their brains to test in the challenge zone, work together in inflatable zone and go back in time to the school sports zone.

Date: Friday July 14

Venue: Woughton Playing Fields, Milton Keynes

Time: 2pm – 7.30pm

Cost: £200 per team of 6

BBQ, company T-shirts and soft refreshments all included.

Drinks reception for senior managers

Booking closes on June 14. Join the other teams already signed up at www.leapwithus.org.uk/leapbusinessgames2017

31-05-2017