Entertainment entrepreneur to speak at International Talks event

SOUTH African entertainment entrepreneur Uyanda Mbuli is to give a presentation at the University of Buckingham.

She will speak at the next Buckingham International talks event, organised by the university’s Social and Academics Club.

The event talks place at 6pm on June 16 at the university’s Radcliffe Centre.

She currently produces her own TV reality show called Uyanda It’s On and is a long-time judge of the Gsport Awards which celebrates South African women in sports and encourages woman in participation in various sports.

Uyanda broke into the public domain as a model and beauty queen at the age of 19 and represented South Africa at the Mrs Globe 2005. Today she is a well respected fashionista and trendsetter who has been behind the launches of many high profile brands including her own fashion business Diamond Face Couture.

Her talk is free to attend.

31-05-2017