Tracking specialist celebrates quality award

A LEADING tracking system for equipment and vehicles has earned its Milton Keynes-based creator a prestigious quality certification.

Management and staff assembled in Central Milton Keynes offices of CanTrack as Iain Stewart, Parliamentary Candidate for Milton Keynes South in next weel’s general election, presented managing director Peter Thompson with the ISO:9001:2015 certificate, awarded by leading global certification body NQA.

Mr Stewart said: “CanTrack is an excellent example of what we need more of in the British economy; entrepreneurship, teamwork and innovation.”

CanTrack’s product range allows the continuous monitoring of construction, agricultural and industrial equipment fitted with Asset, vehicles fitted with GPS and workers carrying people on one convenient and versatile web interface.

Using the ISO 9000 process will enable the CanTrack team to develop new innovative products and improve their highly regarded user interface.

Cantrack Asset has a 97% customer retention rate, thanks mainly to an exceptionally effective product which has a stolen equipment recovery rate of over 90%.

The company is expanding rapidly and has created 13 new jobs in the past year.

Mr Stewart said: “Milton Keynes is a vibrant business centre. CanTrack’s products help other businesses to increase safety, security and efficiency, all essential in this day and age.”

ISO 9001 is the internationally recognised standard for quality management systems. It is the most widely used QMS standard in the world, with over 1.1 million certificates issued to organisations in 178 countries.

31-05-2017