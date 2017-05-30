Students take centre stage at college's awards gala

MILTON Keynes College has honoured its learners and their achievements at its Students of the Year 2017 Awards.

The evening is always a huge celebration for everyone connected with the college, highlighting the achievements and success stories from the current cohort of learners, while bringing together students and staff from across the spectrum and crowning one overall Student of the Year.

A total of 26 awards were presented at Woburn Abbey’s Sculpture Gallery by representatives of each category’s industry sponsor, demonstrating and developing the college’s partnerships with commercial businesses and providers.

The night’s top prize went to Karen Mwamba (pictured), who received the Student of the Year award from sponsor Santander to a standing ovation. She had earlier collected the prize for the Business, Retail and Logistics category.

Karen is currently studying the Level 3 Extended Diploma in Business, having progressed through part-time English and Maths and Level 2 Business since first joining the college in October 2013. She is now a course representative, student ambassador and a student governor.

She has also played a central role in organising events as part of her work experience, such as the National Technology Exhibition.

College principal and chief executive Dr Julie Mills (pictured with Karen) said: “It has been an amazing evening in a wonderful setting.

“I found the evening inspiring, as I always do; I never tire of hearing about our students and every year we have more and more people wanting to sponsor the event, wanting to get to know our students, wanting to get to know the college so I am delighted, absolutely thrilled, about how it has gone.

“It was a really tough year, the competition was really hard but Karen is just an exceptional student - she typifies the College's values, she's worked so hard, she takes every opportunity that the College gives her and she's going to have an amazing future and we're really proud to have been part of it.”

Milton Keynes College will be taking over Middleton Hall at thecentre:mk on June 15-18 with Festival in the City. Visitors to the festival can expect a spectacular showcase of talent from across the college, including performing arts, catering & hospitality, art & design and more.

