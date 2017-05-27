Lightning stars go to business school

FOUR ice hockey players with Milton Keynes Lightning are to study for a MBA at the University of Buckingham.

The announcement is part of a new partnership between the club and university.

University dean Jane Tapsell said: “We are delighted to be entering this partnership with MK Lightning and look forward to welcoming the Lightning players to the university.

"We’re very excited by the opportunities this partnership will provide, both to our staff and student body and everyone involved with MK Lightning.”

Lightning head coach Pete Russell, who also coachs the GB international team, added: “This is a very exciting time for the MK Lightning. Having four MBA placements available at the University of Buckingham will help make us a more competitive team, so this is a partnership I am very proud to be part of."

Buckingham, which is the only UK university independent of direct government support, has used its independence to pioneer a distinctive approach to higher education and became the first in Britain to open a private medical school two years ago in a partnership with Milton Keynes University Hospital.

The university’s continuous commitment to quality has seen it placed at or close to the top of the National Student Survey rankings for student satisfaction since 2006. In 2016, it was named University of the Year for teaching quality by The Times and Sunday Times.

MK Lightning is preparing for the start of its first season in the Elite League, the top tier of UK ice hockey.

Commercial manager Sarah Jane Smyth said: “From the minute I had my first telephone conversation with Jane, I felt the University of Buckingham was the university we needed to work with.

“Their ethos and forward-thinking approach to learning has helped keep them at the top of the UK university satisfaction rankings, and we are delighted to be working with them.”

