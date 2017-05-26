MKGO gets green light from delegates

THE SECOND digital marketing conference to be held in Milton Keynes drew an audience of more than 100 professionals from across the South East Midlands.

The MKGO event, organised by Milton Keynes-based digital marketing firm Aira, focused on digital marketing innovations and challenges, discussed three well-known industry specialists in marketing and content creation.

Author and web psychologist Nathalie Nahai (pictured) shared her expertise and knowledge on the psychology behind persuasive content.

Phil Nottingham, who is an industry leading video strategist, talked through how to make the most of using video as a marketing technique.

Aira co-founder and SEO expert Paddy Moogan not only worked behind the scenes to put on the event but also shared his knowledge on digital marketing trends.

Mr Moogan said: “MKGO was a great success and it was great to see new members of the local digital marketing community come along, as well as those who attended the debut conference last September.

“The meeting of minds allowed communications and marketing professionals to learn and share their experiences in a relaxed environment, and we were privileged to have such well known speakers in Milton Keynes.”

Aira was formed in 2008 and originally developed games for Facebook. By 2009 the company was creating social campaigns for clients. Since then, Aira has grown into a full service digital marketing agency. www.aira.net

