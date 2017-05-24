Olympian hails rising local sports stars

OLYMPIC swimmer Mark Foster is pictured with the four newest recipients of a bursary from Milton Keynes Community Foundation and the charity SportsAid UK.

Each has received £2,000, to go towards helping their training, travel and competition commitments.

They received their aweards at the Milton Keynes Sporting Lunch Club, held at Jurys Inn last week. Mr Foster was the guest speaker at the lunch, which drew an audience of more than 200 businesspeople.

The winners are:

Badminton player Callum Hemming, 17. He reached the semi-finals of both doubles events at the Badminton U19 Nationals, along with winning both doubles titles at a recent U19 Gold Tournament.

He played the majority of the team event games (for both mixed and doubles) at the World Junior Championships, taking them to a position of 12th in the world.

He also competed inhis first senior tournaments, reaching the quarter-finals of the mixed doubles at two Senior Internationals in Slovakia and Bulgaria, and winning his first senior title at the Iceland International tournament in the mixed doubles event with his partner and fellow bursary recipient Fee Teng Liew, 17.

She has won both doubles titles at the Badminton U19 English Nationals, reached the quarter finals of both doubles events at the U19 Belgium Junior Championships and also quarter finals of doubles events at two Senior Internationals, as she starts to make the transition from Junior to Senior International Badminton.

Internationally, besides the Senior Iceland title, she has won 3 Junior European team medals and 2 Junior European individual medals on top of some junior age group titles over the years.

She said: “I am so thankful to be able to win this sports bursary as it enables me to take up bigger and better opportunities to help me succeed. It will play a big part in supporting my training, travel and equipment costs.”

Pamela Reyes 14 – Badminton Pamela has won the singles and girl's doubles titles at the Badminton U15 English Nationals and finished runner-up in the mixed doubles.

At the U17 English National Championships, Pamela won a gold medal in the singles and silver in the doubles. She has also won the girl's doubles at an U17 Gold Tournament this season.

Internationally, she was selected for the U15 Danish Junior Cup and U15 Eight Nations, where she reached the semi-finals of the singles in the Eight Nations and the quarterfinals at the U15 Danish Junior Cup.

She has been selected for the England team to play in the Six Nations in Denmark and is recognised as having the potential to be an International / European circuit player.

Pamela said: "I am really happy and appreciate winning this bursary. It has inspired me to keep working hard to achieve my goals.”

Philippa Stacey 19 – Lacrosse She has represented England during the U19 A Team Home Internationals in 2016 and later went on to tour Italy and the USA with the squad. Philippa was chosen this year to captain the England U19 team during the Senior regionals and also represented her country when the U19s faced Japan.

She said: "I feel so thrilled to have received this bursary and also excited about the opportunities it will give me.”

This year she will represent England U19 at the World Cup Festival.

24-05-2017