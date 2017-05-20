Ten good reasons why you need video on your corporate website

ONLINE video is the world’s biggest growing phenomenon. But if you think it’s all cute cats and baby videos – think again.

Video is an almost limitless channel of marketing that enables brands to connect with their clients like never before.

Every business could benefit from using video to tell their story. We live in a digital world and your website is capable of so much more than printed literature, so why not make those images on your page come to life with video, sound, graphics and voiceover?

Research has proven that people consume information much more effectively from a video than text, and will spend longer on the page if there’s a video playing, so here are the top ten reasons why video on your website is so important.

The Top Ten Reasons for Online Video

1 This year 75% of all web traffic will be video related.

2 Video now increases click through rates by 65%.

3 Website visitors spend on average an extra 2 minutes on websites which feature video compared to sites without video.

4 Featuring YouTube embedded videos is one of the most effective ways to improve your search engine ranking, especially on Google (which just happens to own YouTube).

5 75% of business executives watch work related videos weekly and 76% of marketing professionals said they thought video was the type of content that delivers the best return on investment.

6 69% of executives agree if text and video are available to deliver information they prefer to watch a video.

7 More video content is uploaded to the web every month, than has been created for TV in the last 30 years.

8 28% off all smart phone owners watch a video every single day.

9 Every day, half a billion people watch videos on Facebook – but 85% are watched without sound.

10 Your video can reach an audience beyond your website - 82% of Twitter users watch video daily and Snapchatters watch an incredible ten billion videos every day.

