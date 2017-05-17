Feel the beat of the dragon boat drums

VERY SOON Willen Lake in Milton Keynes will be reverberating to the sound of beating drums, and there is still time to get your team together and join in the fun.

The Dragon Boat Festival, supported by Business MK and MKFM, celebrates its 16th anniversary on Sunday June 25 and around half the teams that take part each year are new, so why not join them on the start line next month.

The 2017 event promises to be extra special as it will be one of numerous events happening across the region to help Milton Keynes celebrate its 50th birthday.

The entered teams are being asked to fund raise for Age UK Milton Keynes and the Festival charity has been encouraged by the speed at which the ten Gold and Silver entry packages sold out this year.

Action Express, Blum UK, BSH Home Appliances, Calverton Finance, FibreFab Ltd, SMC Pneumatics, Topdril, AC Flooring, De Vere Horwood Estate and PJ Care all opted for the enhanced entry packages and will be joined by over 30 standard crews who have already booked their place on the start line.

This is a critical time for older people in the community and all funds raised by the crews will help this amazing local charity to provide vital services that reduce feelings of isolation and loneliness amongst some of the most vulnerable people in the borough.

The dragon boats, qualified helms and all racing equipment are provided by organisers Gable Events and each crew is guaranteed a minimum of three races.

No previous experience is needed to take part in the dragon boat racing, just plenty of team spirit and enthusiasm. Medals and trophies for the top three crews, top mixed crew and the ‘best dressed’ crew are up for grabs.

The top fundraising crew will also receive a £350 voucher towards a celebratory meal at Zen Garden Oriental Buffet restaurant in Milton Keynes – a great incentive.

As well as the dragon boat racing, crews and their families will be able to enjoy a whole variety of bankside entertainment including a funfair, inflatables, food stalls - and even a special flypast by a Dakota aircraft, one of the most iconic aircraft from military history.

For further information and an entry form visit: www.dragonboatfestivals.co.uk/miltonkeynes or call Gable Events on 01780 470 718. For information about Age UK Milton Keynes visit www.ageukmiltonkeynes.org.uk or call 01908 550700

