Airport passengers top 1.3 million in April

MORE than 1.3 million passengers flew through London Luton Airport in April, representing a 16.1% increase compared with the same month last year.

Having enjoyed over three years of continuous growth, LLA is currently making its biggest ever investment to meet soaring passenger demand and grow the airport’s capacity by 50% to 18 million in the next three years.

Last week a major milestone was reached with the opening of a new dual carriageway access road making it quicker and easier to reach the terminal. The construction of the dual carriageway follows the construction of a 1,700-space multi-storey car park and re-designed bus interchange.

Airport chief executive Nick Barton (pictured) said: “The Easter getaway always makes for a busy period at the airport but this year saw record passenger demand.

"Customers are now starting to see the benefits of our investment, as we transform every area of the airport experience, both in the terminal and off-site through improved transport connections.”

10-05-2017