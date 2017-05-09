Fitness franchise unveils plans to open new HQ

FITNESS franchise énergie Group has signed a multi-million-pound deal to create a new central head office in Milton Keynes.

The announcement comes as the franchise celebrates the opening of its 100th fitness club and reveals plans to open a new division of ‘owned’ énergie Fitness clubs, starting with Ormskirk near Liverpool this May.

The new 20,000 sq ft space will create a head office located in Kiln Farm for more than 40 staff, training room facilities for the Group’s Discovery Days, a large presentation room capable of hosting 200 franchisees and a state-of-the-art énergie Fitness gym.

Chairman and chief executive Jan Spaticchia said: “This is a very exciting time for énergie.

“énergie was founded in Milton Keynes by a group of us sat around a dining room table in 2003 so it is important for us to remain in this great city and continue to build on the foundations we created over a decade ago.

“Milton Keynes is a fantastic location that is central and easily accessible from the rest of the UK, which is ideal for our franchisees who come from various parts of the UK, Republic of Ireland and Europe.”

energie is to sponsor the England v Wales over 60s football match on May 13 at stadiummk. Kick-off is at 2.15pm and admission is free. énergie would welcome any donations towards its nominated charity Teenage Cancer Trust.

