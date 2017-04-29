Dragon Boat Festival sponsorships sell out in record time

COMPANIES have been quick to snap up the sponsorship opportunities at the Milton Keynes Dragon Boat Festival this year with organiser Gable Events reporting that the maximum ten Gold and Silver sponsorship packages have sold out in record time.

This is fantastic news for festival charity Age UK Milton Keynes, which will benefit from the enhanced entry donations as well as the crews’ fundraising efforts.

There is still time for companies considering entering a crew in the festival, at Willen Lake on June 25.

One of the new teams this year is the Silver crew representing De Vere Horwood Estate. They aim to raise around £1,500 for Age UK Milton Keynes and finish at least in the top five.

General manager Joanne White says: “Fundraising through a fun, challenging and competitive event like the Dragon Boat Festival is an excellent way to team build and spend quality time with our colleagues while getting to know them a little better. ”

Dragon boats, qualified helms and all racing equipment are provided and each crew is guaranteed a minimum three races. There will also be plenty of bankside entertainment to enjoy.

The Festival is supported by Business MK and MKFM and is part of the MK50 celebrations.

