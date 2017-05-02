Private aviation firm agrees move to Cranfield

PRIVATE aviation firm Harrods Aviation is using Cranfield Airport as a landing and departure location for business jets.

The firm has finalised an agreement with the Cranfield University-owned airfield to service its business jet customers.

The move follows increasing numbers of flights at London Luton Airport. Harrods Aviation managing director Paul Norton said: “With the popularity of London Luton Airport showing no signs of decreasing, we have been looking for a solution that meets the needs of our growing customer base. We feel the close proximity of Cranfield and the ease at which aircraft can operate at this smaller airfield will appeal to our private operators.”

Cranfield Airport mnanager Jo Bampton said: “With no slot restrictions and an efficient customs and immigration process, customers can be in central London less than 60 minutes after arrival.”

