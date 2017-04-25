Forklift manufacturer opens new business hub at UK headquarters

FORKLIFT truck manufacturer Jungheinrich has unveiled its new ‘Forkcourt’ and business hub created at its UK headquarters in Milton Keynes.

The facility at Tilbrook provides a drop-in showroom for customers to inspect the Jungheinrich range of remanufactured forklifts and learn more about materials handling equipment and specialist logistics solutions.

The range of trucks on show were joined by a classic Aston Martin DB5 loaned by a Jungheinrich customer.

The ‘Forkcourt’ also has a meeting room and state-of-the-art facilities for businesses to use for training, conference, exhibition or other functions.

It is the company’s second new showroom to open in the UK, after the success of the first in Dartford.

The forklifts on show at the ‘Forkcourt’ have arrived from Jungheinrich’s plant at Dresden in Germany, which houses the only refurbishing production line in the world dedicated to remanufacturing forklift trucks to a standard that is as good as new.

Neil Warren, Jungheinrich UK’s used equipment, rental and workshop director said: “Every truck that leaves our Dresden plant is of the highest possible quality and has the warranty to prove it,

“The ‘Forkcourt’ is an opportunity to showcase the quality of these five-star refurbishments and their economic, technical and ecological benefits to our customers in Milton Keynes and the surrounding area.

"We look forward to working more collaboratively to support local industry and its materials handling and intralogistics requirements.”

